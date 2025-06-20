Insider: Reddit is considering using World ID, a verification system based on iris scanning Orbs PANews 2025/06/20 23:50

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Semafor, people familiar with the matter revealed that Reddit is considering using World ID, a verification system based on iris scanning Orbs, whose parent company was co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. World ID may soon become a way for Reddit users to verify their unique identity anonymously. Reddit held talks with representatives of World ID's parent company Tools for Humanity, highlighting the growing market for new identity verification technologies. At present, artificial intelligence has caused the spread of false content on online platforms, and governments are considering enacting new age verification laws to prevent children and teenagers from accessing social media.