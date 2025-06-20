Fed Monetary Policy Report: Inflation "slightly elevated", job market "in good shape"

PANews
2025/06/20 23:02

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Jinshi, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy report wrote that inflation was "slightly high" and the job market was "in good shape." The foreign exchange value of the US dollar generally fell. The Treasury market remained orderly in early April, but liquidity fell to the level since the beginning of 2023. The slow start to 2025 is related to tariff adjustments. Tariffs have taken a toll on household and business confidence. The impact of tariffs has not yet been reflected in official data, and it is still too early to assess the impact of tariffs on the economy. Some early signs show that tariffs have driven up inflation. Financial stability is "resilient" amid increased uncertainty.

