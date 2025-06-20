Ethereum developers once again finalize the scope of the Fusaka upgrade, which now covers 12 EIPs

PANews
2025/06/20 21:32
Core DAO
CORE$0.5723-4.02%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00802-2.31%

PANews reported on June 20 that the meeting minutes showed that the 214th Ethereum Executive Core Developer Meeting (ACDE) reviewed the decisions made in the previous meeting and agreed to keep the final scope of the Fusaka upgrade basically unchanged, adding only one additional EIP, EIP 7939. Developers agreed to include the following 12 EIPs in the Fusaka upgrade: EIP-7594 (PeerDAS - Peer Data Availability Sampling), EIP-7823 (Set an upper limit on MODEXP), EIP-7825 (Transaction Gas Cap), EIP-7883 (ModExp Gas Cost Increase), EIP-7892 (Blob-only parameter hard fork), EIP-7917 (Deterministic Proposer Lookahead), EIP-7918 (Blob base fee is limited by execution cost), EIP-7935 (Set default gas limit to XX0M), EIP-7951 (Precompile for secp256r1 curve support), EIP-7907 (Metering contract code size and increasing limits), EIP-7934 (RLP enforcement block size limit), [new] EIP-7939 (New opcode for counting leading zeros).

Developers adjusted some EIP implementation details: reducing the upper limit of EIP-7907 contract code size from 256KB to 48KB; adjusting the blob base fee parameter of EIP-7918 from 2^14 to 2^13; and moving the maximum blob count parameter from EIP-7892 to EIP-7594. The meeting decided that if at least 3 consensus layer and 3 execution layer client teams are ready, the Fusaka Devnet 2 testnet will be launched on June 23. Developers also discussed two new proposals for the Glamsterdam upgrade, but due to insufficient test data, some parameter adjustments will be postponed to Devnet 3.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Share
PANews2025/07/23 10:43
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0.10336+8.26%
Particl
PART$0.1717-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04747-7.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:00

Trending News

More

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy

Arthur Hayes forecasts Bitcoin will reach $250K, Ethereum $10K by year-end in war and credit-driven boom