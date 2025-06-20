BlackRock Bitcoin Spot ETF has exceeded $69.7 billion, accounting for 3.25% of the total BTC supply

PANews
2025/06/20 19:10
比特币
BTC$118,995-0.59%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.00000000000000000315+35.77%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, the management scale of BlackRock's Bitcoin Spot ETF (IBIT) has exceeded US$69.7 billion, holding 3.25% of the total supply of Bitcoin, accounting for 54.7% of the US Bitcoin ETF market. It is worth noting that the ETF has ranked among the top 25 global ETF asset management scales in less than a year and a half of operation.

Glassnode data shows that the current average transaction amount of a single Bitcoin transaction is $36,200, and large transactions exceeding $100,000 account for 89%, indicating that institutional investors are dominating the market. However, the CryptoQuant report pointed out that the number of short-term Bitcoin holders has decreased by 800,000 to 4.5 million compared with May 27, indicating that new funds entering the market are drying up. CryptoQuant believes that if investor demand continues to be weak, Bitcoin may find support at $92,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Share
PANews2025/07/23 10:43
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0.10336+8.26%
Particl
PART$0.1717-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04747-7.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:00

Trending News

More

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy

Arthur Hayes forecasts Bitcoin will reach $250K, Ethereum $10K by year-end in war and credit-driven boom