Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:35
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011702-0.29%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000125-0.79%

Tether announced plans to launch a serverless, open-source password manager after a massive breach exposed 16 billion online login credentials.

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino announced today that the company is preparing to launch PearPass, a fully local, open-source password manager built without reliance on cloud infrastructure. “The cloud has failed us. Again,” Ardoino said on X, referencing a newly discovered data breach exposing 16 billion login credentials reported yesterday.

PearPass aims to address the growing distrust in centralized data storage by ensuring that all user credentials are stored only on users’ devices, eliminating any external point of failure or surveillance. “Just you — and your keys, stored securely on your devices,” wrote Ardoino.

Ardoino’s announcement follows the exposure of what appears to be the largest data breach ever confirmed. According to a Cybernews investigation, 16 billion records have been uncovered in multiple massive datasets linked to infostealer malware. These logs include login credentials for virtually every major online platform, including Apple, Facebook, Google, GitHub, Telegram, and even government services.

Researchers warned that this data breach isn’t just old data resurfacing. Many of the credentials are recent, complete with tokens, cookies, and metadata. The structure of the records — URLs paired with usernames and passwords — mirrors how modern infostealers collect information, suggesting much of the data was siphoned directly from infected machines.

The good news is that the exposure was brief. The datasets were exposed just long enough for researchers to discover them, but not long enough to identify who was behind them.

However, researchers said that enormous new datasets continue to surface every few weeks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Share
PANews2025/07/23 10:43
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0.10336+8.26%
Particl
PART$0.1717-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04747-7.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:00

Trending News

More

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy

Arthur Hayes forecasts Bitcoin will reach $250K, Ethereum $10K by year-end in war and credit-driven boom