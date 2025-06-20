Semler Scientific Aims to Acquire 105K BTC by 2027, Stocks Jump 12%

CryptoNews
2025/06/20 14:03
比特币
BTC$118,912.03-0.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10342+8.36%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000034+3.03%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000772-4.45%
JOE
JOE$0.1769-9.46%

Healthcare infrastructure firm Semler Scientific is planning to accumulate 10,000 Bitcoin by this year and targets 105,000 Bitcoin by 2027. The company has appointed BTC expert Joe Burnett as Director of Bitcoin Strategy to help lead its ambitious plans.

Semler Scientific already holds 4,449 Bitcoin in its stash and is the second U.S. publicly traded company to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.

Per the Thursday announcement, the firm aims to use proceeds from equity and debt financings and cash flows from operations.

Former Director at Unchained to Lead Semler Scientific’s BTC Strategy

Bitcoin research expert Joe Burnett recently told Cryptonews that BTC is “more scarce and portable than gold.” He has been publicly making the case for Bitcoin as the world’s most advanced form of monetary tech.

Burnett served as the director of market research at Unchained before joining Semler Scientific, contributing to helping institutional Bitcoin adoption by offering collaborative custody solutions.

“We are excited to have Joe join our Bitcoin strategy team and help drive our three-year-plan to own 105,000 Bitcoins,” said Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific.

“It’s time to build one of the most valuable companies in the world,” wrote Burnett on X.

Corporate Bitcoin Holders Maintain Similar Goals

Semler Scientific’s aim to accumulate 10,000 Bitcoin by 2025 mirrors some of the leading Bitcoin holders’ strategy.

For instance, Japanese investment giant Metaplanet has similar plans to accumulate 10,000 BTC by this year and has already reached its target this month. The Tokyo-listed firm aims to amass 210,000 BTC by 2027, targeting 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Early this month, Semler Scientific publicly announced it has increased its Bitcoin holdings, acquiring 185 Bitcoin between May 23 and June 3 for $20 million.

SMLR Stock Surges Nearly 12%

Following the ambitious BTC accumulation announcement on Thursday, stocks of Semler Scientific (SMLR) surged 11.95%, to $31.94 during after hours.

“We continue to accretively grow our bitcoin arsenal using operating cash flow and proceeds from debt and equity financings,” said Eric Semler in May, disclosing the company’s first quarter financial results.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currently trading at $104,507 at press time, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.77%, per CoinMarketCap.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Share
PANews2025/07/23 10:43
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0.10336+8.26%
Particl
PART$0.1717-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04747-7.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:00

Trending News

More

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy

Arthur Hayes forecasts Bitcoin will reach $250K, Ethereum $10K by year-end in war and credit-driven boom