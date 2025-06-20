HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

Fxstreet
2025/06/20 04:02
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.02-3.71%
  • Lion Group secured a $600 million facility from ATW Partners to launch its Hyperliquid treasury.
  • The firm aims to hold HYPE as its primary reserve asset with the intention of investing in SUI and Solana reserves.
  • HYPE declined 7% on Thursday despite the announcement.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.

HYPE sees bearish pressure despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury bet

Nasdaq-listed trading company Lion Group Holding secured a $600 million facility from New York-based investment firm ATW Partners to build a HYPE treasury reserve, the firm announced on Wednesday. This would make Lion Group the largest treasury holder of HYPE.

The firm intends to purchase HYPE as its primary reserve asset but will also invest in "next-generation layer-1s treasury reserve," including Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI).

"We view protocols like HYPE, with decentralized sequencing, as foundational to building scalable DeFi systems. We may also allocate to Solana, a leader in consumer-facing applications, and Sui, a performant, composable layer-1," said Wilson Wang, CEO of LGHL. 

The company stated that the first closing of $10.6 million of the capital will be released by Friday. Lion Group also revealed that it partnered with BitGo to serve as the custodian of its assets. Although Lion Group's previous crypto operations are unclear, it noted that the push for a strategic reserve is a "relaunch of crypto operations."

The announcement comes after Eyenovia revealed a $50 million HYPE treasury strategy on Tuesday. 

HYPE dropped over 7% on Thursday, stretching its weekly loss to 14% despite the treasury announcements. The altcoin could decline to the $30 support level after moving below the lower boundary of a key channel.

HYPE/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing its neutral level, while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is testing the oversold region. A successful crossover below in both indicators will accelerate the bearish momentum.

The bearish pressure comes amid sustained Middle East war tension weighing on the crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Share
PANews2025/07/23 10:43
Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

PANews reported on July 23 that Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino tweeted that Tether announced some of its investments and venture capital portfolios today. Overall, the Tether Group has invested in
Moonveil
MORE$0.10336+8.26%
Particl
PART$0.1717-0.05%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:24
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04747-7.30%
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:00

Trending News

More

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

Tether announces part of its investment portfolio, the group has invested in more than 120 companies

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy

Arthur Hayes forecasts Bitcoin will reach $250K, Ethereum $10K by year-end in war and credit-driven boom