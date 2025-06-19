Only 30% of Russian crypto miners registered, says finance ministry

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 23:21

Most of the crypto miners in Russia don’t comply with the regulations the country imposed on mining.

Russia is taking steps to legalize and regulate crypto mining to bring it out of the informal economy. Still, most crypto miners in the country fall outside relevant regulation, authorities say. On Tuesday, June 19, the Finance Ministry revealed that just 30% of miners are registered with the relevant tax authorities.

According to Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov, registering crypto mining entities is still an ongoing process. The authorities aim to bring miners into the regulated economy, where they can be taxed and managed.

Still, taxation is not the only reason for registration. Starting in 2025, Russia has banned crypto mining in certain regions with weaker infrastructure, especially during peak hours. The goal is to reduce the strain on electrical grids.

Russia moves to formalize crypto mining

Russia legalized crypto mining in 2023 as part of its ongoing effort to tax and regulate the industry. In 2024, the country imposed a 15% tax on cryptocurrency mining profits, based on market value when received. However, it also lifted some taxes, including VAT on crypto purchases.

For Russian citizens and businesses, Bitcoin (BTC) mining remains a profitable way to leverage the country’s cheap energy prices. At the same time, low living standards and ongoing sanctions make it a competitive way for both individuals and companies to earn income.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Share
PANews2025/07/23 10:43
Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX

Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX

PANews reported on July 23 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, in the past day, 226.6 million PENGU (worth $9.05 million) continued to be transferred out of the
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0,043003+%2,65
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01732-%4,41
Share
PANews2025/07/23 09:39
Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04668-%8,34
Share
PANews2025/07/22 20:00

Trending News

More

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

Since July 12, a total of 1.81 billion PENGU has been transferred from the PENGU token deployment address to CEX

Three heavy blows during Washington’s “Crypto Week”, is the US encryption hegemony secure?

PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy

Arthur Hayes forecasts Bitcoin will reach $250K, Ethereum $10K by year-end in war and credit-driven boom