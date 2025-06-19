Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

The legal battle lawsuit against the memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is heating up, and the firm is gearing up to fight.

According to recent reports, Pump.fun’s parent company, Baton Corporation, has hired several high-profile attorneys to bolster its defense in its ongoing legal battles. The new hires include crypto litigation experts from the international law firm Brown Rudnick, including a former SEC investigator, Daniel L. Sachs.

The move aims to strengthen the firm’s defense team as it battles a series of allegations from Burwick Law, a New York-based firm that launched its legal campaign against the platform earlier this year.

Burwick first served Pump.fun with a class action lawsuit in January, accusing the platform of various forms of misconduct. The firm alleged that the platform’s offerings violate U.S. securities laws, and claimed that it artificially inflates token prices for personal gain, thereby causing significant losses for investors.

A second filing followed shortly after, expanding the case to include the platform’s co-founders, Baton Corporation, and other key figures behind the project. Burwick Law’s CEO also accused Pump.fun of attempting to intimidate and derail the legal process, after several tokens allegedly tied to his family appeared on the platform in a fraudulent fundraising scheme.

The recent suspension of the official X accounts of Pump.fun and its co-founder Alon Cohen reignited Burwick Law’s campaign. The firm posted shortly after the takedown, leveraging speculation that the move may have been linked to the nature of the platform’s services to renew calls for more affected investors to join the class action lawsuit, which now includes over 500 participants.

However, Pump.fun isn’t the only project under Burwick’s legal spotlight. The firm is also leading lawsuits against other similar platforms, including BULLX, DexScreener, GMGN, and more.

DDC Enterprise plans to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 10,000 by the end of this year

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Businesswire, Norma Chu, founder, chairman and CEO of DDC Enterprise, a NYSE-listed company, published a shareholder letter, which pointed out that it
Three heavy blows during Washington's "Crypto Week", is the US encryption hegemony secure?

By Paul Veradittakit, Partner at Pantera Capital Compiled by: Saoirse, Foresight News summary The GENIUS Act has been signed into law, establishing uniform standards for the issuance and reserves of
PA Chart | Comparison chart of Ethereum version of MicroStrategy

A fierce competition to become the "Ethereum version of MicroStrategy" is taking place on Wall Street. Driven by heavyweights such as Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin and Wall Street strategist Tom
