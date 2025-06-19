Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$20.1827 million

PANews
2025/06/19
PANews reported on June 19 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately HK$20.1827 million. Among them:

  • The transaction volume of China Asset Management Bitcoin ETF (3042.HK/9042.HK/83042.HK) was HK$13.1002 million, and the transaction volume of China Asset Management Ethereum ETF (03046.HK/09046.HK/83046.HK) was HK$3.0825 million;
  • The trading volume of Harvest Bitcoin ETF (03439.HK/09439.HK) was HK$61,200, and the trading volume of Harvest Ethereum ETF (03179.HK/09179.HK) was HK$91,850;
  • The transaction volume of Bosera Bitcoin ETF (03008.HK/09008.HK) was HK$683,600, and the transaction volume of Bosera Ethereum ETF (03009.HK/09009.HK) was HK$3.2461 million.

Note: All of the above virtual asset ETFs have Hong Kong dollar counters and US dollar counters, and only two of Hua Xia’s ETFs also have RMB counters.

With the trial of the Tornado Cash co-founder ending its eighth day, a witness testified Roman Storm had control over some of the funds connected to the mixing service.
PANews2025/07/24
PANews reported on July 24 that according to Bloomberg, JPMorgan Chase released a report questioning the $2 trillion forecast for the stablecoin market, believing that the figure is "too optimistic."
PANews2025/07/24
Trump-linked World Liberty Financial has found a new ally in Vaulta, the rebranded EOS Foundation. Their alliance aims to bridge the gap between crypto and everyday finance through Web3 banking frameworks in the U.S.
Crypto.news2025/07/24

