The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

2025/06/19 16:35
PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security has systematically summarized and refined 20 anti-fraud keywords through analysis and judgment of recently cracked electronic fraud cases, and combined the early warning and dissuasion experience of various places, including "virtual currency", "repairing credit", "unknown links, QR codes", "helping credit behavior", etc. It said that currently using virtual currency to launder money has become one of the common methods for criminals to commit fraud and transfer funds. Fraudsters often build false platforms in the name of "virtual currency investment and financial management" to induce victims to invest, and pretend to be "currency traders" to guide operations on the grounds of online trading risks, thereby defrauding money. The police specifically reminded that virtual currency transactions are not protected by law, and the so-called "virtual currency investment and financial management" are all frauds.

