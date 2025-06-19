Consensys CEO: Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger

2025/06/19 17:19
PANews reported on June 19 that Joseph Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, wrote: "Ethereum Layer 1 will become the world's main ledger. It allows anyone to view, use, and add data or functions without permission, with credible neutrality and censorship resistance. It is tamper-proof and verifiable (through confiscation mechanisms and transparency), and continues to advance its decentralization process. It has a top-notch large community that is always highly vigilant because there will always be patient and well-resourced participants who try to disrupt the system. Fortunately, as Ethereum develops and matures, it will become increasingly difficult to disrupt the system."

