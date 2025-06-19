OpenAI to hold biosafety summit in July to promote safe development of AI bio-capabilities

2025/06/19 12:10
PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI announced that as the capabilities of AI models in the biological field improve, the company is strengthening security protection and working with global experts, including hosting a biosafety summit in July . OpenAI has cooperated with institutions such as the Los Alamos National Laboratory in the United States to evaluate the application and risks of AI in biological laboratories. The company has launched multiple security measures, such as model rejection of dangerous requests, real-time detection systems, manual review and red team attack and defense testing, and has adopted stricter release control for high-risk models. OpenAI stated that in the future it will work with governments, scientific research institutions and enterprises to enhance biosafety defenses to ensure that AI empowers life sciences while effectively preventing potential biological threats.

