The general decline in the crypto market narrowed, while AI and DeFi sectors rose against the trend PANews 2025/06/19 11:03

AI $0.1365 -6.50% ROSE $0.02871 -10.44% DEFI $0.002134 -7.45%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market continued to pull back against the backdrop of easing tensions in the Middle East, but the decline narrowed. Only the AI and DeFi sectors rose by 1.15% and 0.37% respectively. Among them, KAITO rose by 3.25%, WLD rose by 2.73%, and TAO rose by 2.59%. In DeFi, ONDO rose by 3.21%, JUP rose by 2.74%, and UNI rose by 2.45%. BTC was at $104,000, down 0.20%; ETH fell by 0.34%, but remained above $2,500. Most other sectors fell, with SPX rising by 9.37% against the trend.