Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR) PANews 2025/06/19 09:59

GOR $0.019493 -20.36% LAUNCH $0.000000000000001253 +0.07%

PANews reported on June 19 that Moonshot announced the launch of Gorbagana ($GOR) on the Solana chain. Its current market value is approximately US$3.7 million and its 24-hour trading volume is US$21.6 million.