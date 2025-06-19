Nobitex claims that some hot wallet assets were transferred spontaneously, and the attacker destroyed about $100 million in crypto assets

PANews reported on June 19 that Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex issued Statement No. 4, saying that the platform has completely cut off external access to the server, and that the transfer of funds from the hot wallet was an active operation by the technical team to protect assets, not stolen by hackers. The platform confirmed that the attacker used an abnormal address to destroy about $100 million in crypto assets, and the attack was intended to "psychologically destroy". User funds are fully guaranteed by the reserve fund, and service support is currently delayed due to a nationwide network outage. The platform promises to restore normal access as soon as possible.

