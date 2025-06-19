Ethena and Securitize enable 24/7 atomic swaps between USDtb and BlackRock BUIDL Fund PANews 2025/06/19 09:29

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, Ethena Labs and Securitize announced that they have achieved 24/7 atomic swaps between their stablecoin USDtb and BlackRock's tokenized treasury bond fund BUIDL. BUIDL accounts for 90% of USDtb's reserves, with a current lock of $2.88 billion. The integration improves on-chain dollar liquidity and DeFi application flexibility, providing institutions and on-chain users with a permissionless asset switching channel. The two have previously jointly launched the Converge asset chain.