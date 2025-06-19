Sam Altman reveals GPT-5 will be released this summer PANews 2025/06/19 08:03

PANews reported on June 19 that OpenAI released a 40-minute in-depth interview with its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman. This interview is full of technical content. Altman talked about the core product GPT-5 that everyone is very concerned about. It is likely to be released this summer, but the product time will be extended due to naming, security testing, function iteration and other reasons. It also talked about the high-performance o3 model and the intelligent agent Deep Research, and the importance of these products to the realization of AGI. In addition, Altman also mentioned OpenAI's other innovative products, including Sora, DALL-E 3, ChatGPT Junior and the $500 billion investment project "Stargate". Basically all of OpenAI's important products, current plans and future developments appeared in this interview.