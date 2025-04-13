Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet

Important news:

Binance will launch KERNEL at 20:00 on April 14

April 14

Policy supervision:

Trump invites El Salvador's president to visit White House on April 14

Trump recently sent a letter to Salvadoran President Bukele, thanking him for his cooperation in combating illegal immigration and highly praising the use of the new super prison to detain Tren de Aragua and MS-13 gang members. Trump said Bukele showed "real leadership" and invited him to pay an official visit to the White House on April 14 to explore ways for cooperation and mutual support between the two sides.

Policy supervision:

EU considers suspending retaliatory measures against U.S. tariffs scheduled for April 15 for 90 days

According to Jinshi, EU diplomats said the EU is considering suspending its countermeasures against US tariffs scheduled for April 15 for 90 days.

Project dynamics:

Layer1 blockchain Shardeum officially announced that its world's first EVM-based automatic expansion blockchain mainnet will be officially launched on April 15, 2025. Earlier news, Shardeum launched an airdrop event before the launch of the mainnet, and airdrop registration is now online .

Vitalik: The Ethereum Story will be released on Apple TV and Prime Video on April 15

The crypto documentary "Vitalik: The Story of Ethereum" will be released on Apple TV and Prime Video on April 15. "Vitalik: The Story of Ethereum" records Buterin and the community of Ethereum builders' struggle for an open Internet.

Russia's VK will shut down its NFT platform on April 15, and users need to migrate their assets as soon as possible

Russian social media giant VK announced that it will close its NFT marketplace "VK NFT Hub" on April 15 due to continued financial losses. VK's net loss in 2024 reached 94.9 billion rubles (about 1.1 billion US dollars), nearly three times that of 2023. The company recommends that users migrate NFTs to external wallets before the closure, otherwise they will lose access.

WalletConnect to Launch WCT Token on April 15

On-chain connectivity solution WalletConnect will launch its native WCT token on April 15. The launch is managed by the WalletConnect Foundation, which aims to promote the decentralization of the WalletConnect network with WCT at its core. Token holders can propose, discuss and make decisions on the introduction of fees in the long-term economic model of the network through the governance mechanism. WCT tokens are not only used to incentivize network use, but also give holders staking and governance rights.

According to the WCT white paper, the token will not be immediately transferable, and the trading time will be decided by the WalletConnect Foundation and token holders voting. The white paper points out that "network functionality, long-term planning, ecosystem development, and infrastructure protection" are the reasons why the token is not immediately transferable. The distribution of WCT supply is: 27% belongs to the WCT Foundation, 18.5% is used for airdrop activities, 18.5% is allocated to the team, 17.5% is used for rewards, 11.5% is allocated to investors, and 7% is allocated to core developers. The tokens of developers, teams, and investors have a four-year unlocking period and a one-year lock-up period. The airdrop activities will be carried out in stages in the next few years.

Token unlocking:

Connex (CONX) will unlock approximately 4.33 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on April 15, accounting for 376.3% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$77 million;

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 127 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on April 15, accounting for 4.37% of the current circulation, worth approximately $1,670.

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on April 15, accounting for 1.14% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$990;

Onyxcoin (XCN) will unlock about 29,600 tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 15, accounting for 0.89% of the current circulation and worth about $580;

April 16

Token unlocking:

Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on April 16, accounting for 2.01% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$28.5 million;

April 17

Token unlocking:

deBridge (DBR) will unlock approximately 1.14 billion tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 17, accounting for 63.24% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$26.5 million;

Omni Network (OMNI) will unlock approximately 8.21 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on April 17, accounting for 42.89% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$1,630.

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock about 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on April 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth about US$680;

April 18

Token unlocking:

The official meme coin of US President Donald Trump will unlock $342 million worth of vested tokens at 8 am on April 18. According to Tokenomist data, 40 million Trump tokens will be released in a cliff unlock, which means that these tokens will be available all at once. Given that these tokens are currently trading at around $8, this unlock means that about $321 million of supply will flood the market at once.

Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock about 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 18, accounting for 4.65% of the current circulation, with a value of about US$81 million;

QuantixAI (QAI) will unlock approximately 566,000 tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 18, accounting for 3960.24% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$49.9 million;

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 18, accounting for 17.5% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1,310.

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 18, accounting for 1.37% of the current circulation and worth approximately $1,060.

April 19

NEAR Foundation’s independent entity Nuffle Labs has changed its name to MoreMarkets, which plans to launch its mainnet beta on April 19.

Nuffle Labs, an independent entity derived from the NEAR Foundation, has changed its name to MoreMarkets and transformed itself to create a comprehensive liquidity market. MoreMarkets aims to create yield opportunities for XRP, DOGE and other non-EVM tokens on different DEXs without leaving their original networks. The company is developing a DeFi stack that combines deposit vaults, cross-chain messaging, and yield aggregation to help these assets provide liquidity for DEXs and other active DeFi chains. MoreMarkets plans to launch its mainnet beta on April 19. The NEAR Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to building the NEAR ecosystem. MoreMarkets (formerly known as Nuffle Labs) aims to develop products such as NEAR's data availability layer, NEAR fast finality layer, and more. In June 2024, MoreMarkets received $13 million in strategic financing.

Token unlocking:

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) will unlock approximately 15.53 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on April 19, accounting for 25.72% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$35.25 million;

April 20

None