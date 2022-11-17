KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

2022/11/17
Recently, KUNGFUVERSE, a metaverse project invested by RLY Network Association and SuperLayer, released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS.

KUNGFU BEASTS give holders beautifully hand-drawn traits in a variety of combinations and colors– there’s something for everyone! While some traits will be rarer than others, they have all been crafted with the same care and thought by Japanese artist Baku Maeda and creative strategy by Canadian creative director Wilson Tang. And as avatars in the KUNGFUVERSE, these KUNGFU BEASTS unlock opportunities to gain exclusive goods and experiences.

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self. KUNGFUVERSE use the latest in NFTs, interactive experiences, and IRL products to support a one-of-a-kind community. They want to excite new generations with cool merch and online activities to make Kung Fu a part of everyone’s lives.

