Epic Chain (EPIC) is a next-generation blockchain ecosystem evolving from Ethernity Chain (ERN) through a community-approved transition. With a 97.1% approval vote, the rebrand positions EPIC as a cutting-edge Layer 2 blockchain focused on integrating Real World Assets (RWAs) and entertainment. The EPIC token maintains the same supply and tokenomics as ERN while introducing expanded functionalities to drive ecosystem growth.

币种名称EPIC

排名No.711

市值$0.00

完全稀释市值$0.00

市场占有率%

交易额/市值（24小时）49.70%

流通供应量22,505,189.70871255

最大供应量0

总供应量30,000,000

流通率%

发行日期--

资产首次发行价格--

历史最高价74.12620852,2021-03-27

最低价1.112367522267064,2025-02-03

所属公链ETH

所属板块

社媒

