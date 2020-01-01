Tokenomics của Zulu Network (ZULU)
Thông tin Zulu Network (ZULU)
What Is Zulu Network? Zulu Network is the first Native Bitcoin DePIN Layer optimized for AI + DePIN implementations. With Zulu, everyone will have the ability to stake assets, help facilitate operation of various DePIN and AI protocols and earn on the Bitcoin Network.
Zulu is an innovative blockchain protocol that combines the security of Bitcoin with the flexibility of EVM infrastructure to foster a new decentralized economy, focus on AI & physical infrastructures, and empower users to stake their assets to power the future of DePIN innovation.
Zulu Token ($ZULU) and Its Utility The native cryptocurrency, $ZULU, powers transactions and staking on Zulu Network, serving as the ecosystem’s utility and governance token. Key functions of $ZULU include:
Transaction Fees and Staking Rewards: $ZULU tokens are used for transaction fees, staking, and securing the network. Governance: Token holders can vote on proposals and protocol upgrades, ensuring decentralized governance. DePIN and AI Activation: $ZULU powers applications within DePIN protocols and AI-driven systems on the network.
Key Features of Zulu Network People want to innovate and earn on Bitcoin, but the ecosystem has limitations.
Bitcoin is ready to evolve from a pure store of value to something bigger: DePIN, BitFi (Bitcoin Native DeFi), EVM + BTC, and AI innovation.
Our motivation for founding Zulu is our deep-seated desire to challenge the status quo of traditional infrastructures and promote a more equitable digital economy. We recognize the growing concerns surrounding centralized systems, such as high costs, lack of transparency, and vulnerabilities to data breaches, and are driven by the vision of harnessing blockchain technology to create a decentralized alternative that empowers individuals and communities. Zulu Network stands out by introducing EVM + UTXO layers, that bring Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, support for Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) and account-based smart contracts, DePIN, and other advanced features to Bitcoin, expanding Bitcoin’s use cases and value proposition.
Decentralized Bitcoin Bridge: Zulu’s BitVM-based bridge facilitates seamless, trust-minimized asset transfers between Bitcoin and Ethereum networks, enhancing liquidity and cross-chain interoperability.
Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs): Using zkSync's technology, Zulu employs ZKPs for efficient, privacy-focused transactions that are verifiable on the Bitcoin network. This ensures security and scalability, while also introducing programmability to Bitcoin.
Staking and Mining Rewards: The network uses a mix of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) to secure its operations, rewarding stakers with $ZULU and Bitcoin (BTC). This design allows users to earn Bitcoin through participation and governance activities on the platform.
Tokenomics and Governance Zulu Network has a transparent token allocation model to foster sustainable growth:
Launchpad/Community Offering: 5% of Total Supply Community Building & Airdrop: 10% of Total Supply Marketing: 2% of Total Supply Investors: 12% of Total Supply Team & Advisors: 15% of Total Supply Foundation: 20% of Total Supply AI & DePIN Mining: 16% of Total Supply Ecosystem & DAO Reserve: 20% of Total Supply
Roadmap Zulu Network is preparing for significant milestones in 2024:
Investors and Partnerships Zulu Network has attracted investment from notable blockchain and tech investors, including Draper Dragon, Web3.com, CGV, PANONY, D11 Labs, BlueRun Ventures (CH), Satoshi Lab, Ledger Capital, among others.
Strategic partnerships aim to expand its ecosystem, bridging DeFi, DePIN, and AI initiatives across platforms: https://zulunetwork.io/ecosystem
Full list: AdamSwap, Avail, Beosin, Bitget Wallet, Bybit Wallet, Bool Network, BounceBit, Cobo, East Blue, Followin, Fox Wallet, Gate Wallet, GoPlus Security, Hivello, Inscription Alliance, Intract, Kappa Lending, Kontos, Merlin Chain, Mintlayer, Native, Nubit, OKX Explorer, Orbiter Finance, Owlto Finance, Paid Network, Pell, PoPP, Portal to Bitcoin, Satoshi Protocol, ScaleBit, SecwareX, Taker Protocol, Tuna Chain, XLink, oooo_money.
Where Can You Use and Buy $ZULU? Currently in its pre-mainnet phase, $ZULU will be available on various crypto exchanges. Users will be able to engage in staking, DePIN protocols, and dApps on Zulu Network’s ecosystem, creating a self-sustaining environment on Bitcoin that combines security with innovation.
Buy on Gate: https://www.gate.io/en/trade/ZULU_USDT Buy on MEXC: https://www.mexc.com/exchange/ZULU_USDT
Conclusion Zulu Network is pioneering a new era for Bitcoin, blending secure Bitcoin L1 properties with EVM capabilities to support DeFi, DePIN, and AI. Through its dual-layer architecture, community-driven governance, and decentralized Bitcoin bridge, Zulu Network is set to expand Bitcoin’s utility and democratize access to next-generation blockchain applications.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá Zulu Network (ZULU)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá Zulu Network (ZULU), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của Zulu Network (ZULU): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của Zulu Network (ZULU) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token ZULU tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token ZULU có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của ZULU, hãy khám phá giá token ZULU theo thời gian thực!
