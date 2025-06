Thông tin ZenMemory AI (ZMEN)

ZenMemory is an AI memory infrastructure powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP). It enables any AI system to store, retrieve, and share contextual memory securely and transparently. Every meaningful moment you share is transformed into a structured, tokenized memory block. Instead of extracting value from users, ZenMemory rewards them. Turning memories into a sustainable source of ownership and income.

Website chính thức: https://www.zenmemory-ai.com/