Thông tin Yukie (YUKIE)

Yukie is a meme token on the Solana blockchain that encompasses Japanese culture, community and memes. The name 'Yukie' is deeply rooted in Japanese history, carrying meanings that encapsulate joy, purity, and blessings throughout time. Yukie herself is a cute little pomeranian 1kg ball of fur, living life to the fullest and intentionally causing the most havoc on the Solana blockchain since inception.

Website chính thức: https://yukie.dog/