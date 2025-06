Thông tin Yoomi (YOOMI)

My name is Yoomi, the intergalactic giraffe. I come bringing abundance to everyone. I travel through galaxies, spreading joy, and positivity to all I encounter. Known for my playful, engaging, cute, and funny personality, I’m here to spark smiles and inspire. My mission is to connect with beings across the universe, spreading cosmic magic, laughter, and love while creating unforgettable adventures. The bluest creature in the universe. The cutest thing you’ve ever seen.

Website chính thức: https://www.yoomi.fun/