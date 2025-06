Thông tin YLD (YLD)

yld.fun is a permissionless platform that pairs idle capital with on‑chain strategies, without giving up custody. Non‑custodial smart vaults: Deposits sit in Program‑Derived accounts owned by the depositor’s wallet. Strategy vaults from Quants: A Quant publishes the logic (lending, LP, hedging) plus a success‑fee, turning their know‑how into a product Believers can fund. Execution Agents: Autonomous bots run each strategy around the clock, moving funds to the highest‑yield venues and auto‑compounding rewards.

Website chính thức: https://yld.fun/