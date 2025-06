Thông tin xWIN Finance (XWIN)

xWin is the decentralized fund management platform built on Binance Smart Chain. It enables everyone who is confident in their trading/fund management skills to open their own funds. Platform users can then subscribe to those funds and earn profits. Our goal was to create one-stop DeFi protocol, where even total beginners can earn profits.

Website chính thức: https://xwin.finance/