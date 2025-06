Thông tin XODEX (XODEX)

XODEX is an advanced DeFi platform that combines AI-driven execution, real-time market intelligence, and Omni-chain functionality to deliver institutional-grade advantages to users of all experience levels. At the core of XODEX is XOAI, an advanced AI agent that scans the market, verifies contracts, and executes trades with precision, allowing everyday investors and traders the opportunity to swim with the whales. Integrated into Telegram’s 950M+ user ecosystem and with a desktop app around the corner, XOAI enables fast, automated, and secure sniping on Solana with built-in contract risk analysis and liquidity screening.