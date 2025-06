Thông tin WTF Opossum (WTFO)

WTF Opossum is a Meme token on solana Blockchain with utilities and tools for traders and token owners as well. Launched in July 2024. The project built a vote for exposure telegram bot with a leaderboard for tokens on multiple blockchains. The variety of tools contain the voting agent, contract scanner and market details checker. The $WTFO token itself was designed as a unique meme character. An opossum, the symbol of immortals. Just like opossums, WTFO is a surviver, focusing on it's utilities and the fun aspect of communities as being a real meme project.