Thông tin WOP COIN (WOP)

Launched in December 2024, $WOP is a deflationary Meme Coin project that is positioned at the intersection of Crypto, Pop and Hip Hop Culture. Our objective is to leverage leading edge blockchain technologies, such as the Token-2022 program, to deliver innovative crypto solutions, whilst simultaneously providing a fun community for people to connect and share their love of Meme's, Pop, and Hip Hop.

Website chính thức: https://wopcoin.xyz/