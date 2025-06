Thông tin Woolly Mouse (WOOLLY)

This project is dedicated to spreading the scientific breakthrough of Colossal Biosciences in creating the world's first Woolly Mouse. Colossal Biosciences has engineered the mouse equivalent of woolly mammoth genes into these mice, making the world’s first woolly mice. The company is on a quest for species de-extinction and preservation. With WOOLLY, we hope to responsibly represent this historic moment in our generation.

Website chính thức: https://pump.fun/coin/47NF9q76FaLAbZQmBaHeeUWYsEn4Rt4qjmh1oACipump