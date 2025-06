Thông tin Wimpo (WIMPO)

Heyy, I'm WIMPO. The most friendliest Zombie on SOLANA. I am a Day Trader, I don't have friends and I hate seeing innocent people getting rug-pulled on meme coins. I'm an experienced trader, so I'm here to give you new trading tips, Buy or Sell Trading Quizzes and more.

Website chính thức: https://wimpo.fun/