Thông tin WagyuSwap (WAG)

WagyuSwap: The First DEX on the fastest blockchain Velas. The finest cut of decentralized trading platforms will serve a nascent ecosystem that is already buzzing with dozens of new projects. With this explosion of development activity on the fastest blockchain around built with Solana's own code, crypto enthusiasts and investors who want to get an early footing to explore the riches of this world have a limited scope of options to do so.

Website chính thức: https://www.wagyuswap.app/