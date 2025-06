Thông tin VelasPad (VLXPAD)

The First Launchpad on VELAS Blockchain, The fastest AVM Blockchain in the world to date. VLXPAD is a deflationary launchpad token which grants users platform access to exclusive IDO's, Staking Rewards, and much more. VLXPAD is incubated by the highly successful BlueZilla VC.

Website chính thức: https://velaspad.io/