Thông tin Vault Overflow (VAULT)

We're building a personal finance app on top of the Hyperliquid Dex.

This app is meant to offer a safe and streamlined experience for retail users, including:

An easier onboarding experience that allows crosschain and bank deposits

Portfolio Management

Long term positions building tools like DCA and auto-invest

Spot token trading

Low leverage futures products

A series of auto-rebalancing indexes for top tokens

More complex strategies like pair trading and delta-neutral positions

Hyperliquid EVM support for money markets and more

Website chính thức: https://www.vaultoverflow.com/