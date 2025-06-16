Giá VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL)
Giá VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 1.0 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 55.32M USD. Giá VBILL/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của VanEck Treasury Fund:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: -- USD
- Biến động giá VanEck Treasury Fund trong ngày: 0.00%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 55.32M USD
Nhận cập nhật giá VBILL/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá VBILL chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của VanEck Treasury Fund/USD là $ 0.0.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của VanEck Treasury Fund/USD là $ 0.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của VanEck Treasury Fund/USD là $ 0.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của VanEck Treasury Fund/USD là $ 0.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|60 ngày
|$ 0
|--
|90 ngày
|$ 0
|--
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của VanEck Treasury Fund: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
MEXC là sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu được tin tưởng bởi hơn 10 triệu người dùng trên toàn thế giới. MEXC nổi tiếng với nhiều lựa chọn token nhất, niêm yết token nhanh nhất và phí giao dịch thấp nhất thị trường. Tham gia MEXC ngay để trải nghiệm thanh khoản hàng đầu và mức phí cạnh tranh nhất thị trường!
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) có thể cung cấp nhận định sâu sắc hơn về giá trị dài hạn và tiềm năng tăng trưởng. Từ cách phân bổ token đến cách quản lý nguồn cung, tokenomics tiết lộ cấu trúc cốt lõi trong nền kinh tế của dự án. Tìm hiểu về tokenomics toàn diện của token VBILL ngay!
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.
|1 VBILL/VND
₫26,315
|1 VBILL/AUD
A$1.53
|1 VBILL/GBP
￡0.73
|1 VBILL/EUR
€0.86
|1 VBILL/USD
$1
|1 VBILL/MYR
RM4.24
|1 VBILL/TRY
₺39.39
|1 VBILL/JPY
¥144.15
|1 VBILL/RUB
₽78.75
|1 VBILL/INR
₹86.04
|1 VBILL/IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 VBILL/KRW
₩1,360.54
|1 VBILL/PHP
₱56.46
|1 VBILL/EGP
￡E.50.29
|1 VBILL/BRL
R$5.53
|1 VBILL/CAD
C$1.35
|1 VBILL/BDT
৳122.24
|1 VBILL/NGN
₦1,545.59
|1 VBILL/UAH
₴41.55
|1 VBILL/VES
Bs100
|1 VBILL/PKR
Rs282.96
|1 VBILL/KZT
₸512.55
|1 VBILL/THB
฿32.48
|1 VBILL/TWD
NT$29.5
|1 VBILL/AED
د.إ3.67
|1 VBILL/CHF
Fr0.81
|1 VBILL/HKD
HK$7.84
|1 VBILL/MAD
.د.م9.1
|1 VBILL/MXN
$18.9