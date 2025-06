Thông tin Upsorber (UP)

upsorber aims to be a better store of value through improved game-theory. It allows holders to upsorb (stake) value. In contrast to normal staking, the amount of staking rewards that are paid out is correlated to a function of time that grows super-linearly with the stake length. This means that the protocol incentives holding the token longterm and delaying gratification.

Website chính thức: https://upsorber.com