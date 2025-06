Thông tin UnitedStates National Debt Coin (USNDC)

The national debt has increased every year for the past ten years, and interest expenses have remained fairly stable due to low interest rates and the perceived low risk of U.S. government default, according to the U.S. Treasury Fiscal Data. This coin is a parody coin about the debt crises in the US and to highlight various aspects about this crises in a humouros way to the people on solana. $USNDC

Website chính thức: https://pump.fun/coin/8iK4qEEb41gkogyEUn4qjrnuj3vgvQEf1RcxXauWpump