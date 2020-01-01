Tokenomics của TypeIt (TYPE)
Thông tin TypeIt (TYPE)
What is the project about?
Type!t is a revolutionary new keyboard that allows users to earn a passive income simply by using it to conduct their day-to-day typing activities. This innovative keyboard has converted keyboard themes into non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which users can own and use to earn tokens as they type.
What makes your project unique?
Type!t is a powerful app that enables users to earn income by typing. With features like buying and selling NFT keyboard themes, mystery boxes, and a marketplace, users can engage in the type-to-earn experience. They can purchase a unique keyboard NFT to start earning passive income simply by typing. The app also incorporates SocialFi activities, including private chats and interactive mini-games. Type!t prioritizes privacy and security with end-to-end encryption and decentralized data storage. Users can also create and share user-generated content as NFTs on the platform.
What’s next for your project?
The global market opportunity in both keyboard apps and Web3 is substantial. The keyboard app market is expected to reach $20 billion by 2025, driven by increasing smartphone usage and demand for improved typing speed and customization. Meanwhile, the Web3 market, including blockchain and cryptocurrency, is projected to reach $39.7 billion by 2025, with opportunities in finance, healthcare, energy, real estate, and the potential for financial inclusion and disrupting traditional systems.
What can your token be used for?
Type!t is a groundbreaking project that allows users to earn income by typing. It bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3, offering a smooth onboarding experience for users. With a focus on privacy protection and encryption, Type!t ensures the security of user data. It's a platform where users can earn passive income while typing and participate in a vibrant community.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá TypeIt (TYPE)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá TypeIt (TYPE), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của TypeIt (TYPE): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của TypeIt (TYPE) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token TYPE tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token TYPE có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của TYPE, hãy khám phá giá token TYPE theo thời gian thực!
Dự đoán giá TYPE
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của TYPE? Trang dự đoán giá TYPE của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.