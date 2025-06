Thông tin Tusima Network (TSM)

Tusima is a consumer payment network that supports any assets. Users can use cryptocurrencies to shop or pay bills with points. Tusima will connect real-world consumption scenarios with digital currency. Users can use any assets to consume globally through Tusima's services, while merchants can expand more consumption scenarios and acquire a massive global user base by using Tusima's efficient and low-cost on-chain settlement services.

Website chính thức: https://www.tusima.network/