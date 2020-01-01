Tokenomics của TruthChain (TRUTH)
Thông tin TruthChain (TRUTH)
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources.
These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá TruthChain (TRUTH)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá TruthChain (TRUTH), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của TruthChain (TRUTH): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của TruthChain (TRUTH) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token TRUTH tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token TRUTH có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của TRUTH, hãy khám phá giá token TRUTH theo thời gian thực!
Dự đoán giá TRUTH
Bạn muốn biết xu hướng của TRUTH? Trang dự đoán giá TRUTH của chúng tôi kết hợp tâm lý thị trường, xu hướng lịch sử và chỉ báo kỹ thuật để cung cấp góc nhìn về tương lai.
Tại sao bạn nên chọn MEXC?
MEXC là một trong những sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu thế giới, được hàng triệu người dùng trên toàn cầu tin tưởng. Dù là người mới bắt đầu hay nhà đầu tư chuyên nghiệp, bạn đều có thể giao dịch tiền mã hoá trong tầm tay cùng MEXC.
Tuyên bố miễn trừ trách nhiệm
Dữ liệu tokenomics trên trang này đến từ các nguồn của bên thứ ba. MEXC không đảm bảo tính chính xác của dữ liệu. Vui lòng nghiên cứu kỹ lưỡng trước khi đầu tư.