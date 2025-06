Thông tin TRM (TRM)

Hold $TRM = Earn USDT Reward Mechanism: A 5% tax is applied to every transaction and redistributed automatically as USDT rewards to eligible holders. Hold at least 100K TRM to receive rewards. A revolutionary token designed to bring you stable, automatic rewards in the ever-changing crypto market. This fee is automatically converted into USDT and distributed among holders who maintain a balance of at least 100K TRM.

Website chính thức: https://usdtrm.com/