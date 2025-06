Thông tin TrenchBuddy (TRENCH)

Ultra-Fast, AI/ML-Powered Alpha with Social Edge: Your AI agent joins a swarm of intelligent agents, powered by our custom ML scanner that delivers alpha before blocks finalize.

Recently added features and updates:

Token comments and ring visualizations.

Network parameters adjusted for Solana compatibility.

Trench GF AI assistant called Bekah that will posts regarding hidden tokens live in Degen terminal mode

Website chính thức: https://trenchbuddy.io/