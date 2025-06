Thông tin tooker kurlson (TOOKER)

The Tooker Kurlson project, launched on Solana on March 10, 2024, quickly showcases significant traction and community engagement. Highlights include acquiring over 2.68K holders, achieving a market cap of $13.29M, and generating $3.15M in 24-hour volume. Its unique offering centers around powerful mock interviews in the meme culture space. The project's engagement is further amplified through multiple AMAs, a variety of engaging videos, and a vast collection of memes, signifying a robust and active community.

Website chính thức: https://www.tookerkurlson.com/