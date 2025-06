Thông tin Tomb (TOMB)

Tomb is the first seigniorage algorithmic token on Fantom Opera Network, bringing a new model that follow the price of a defined asset (FTM in this case). Setting a protocol that will push the price up or down to stay close to the peg target. Tomb token is a foundation that the ecosystem by tomb.finance is going to be build around.

Website chính thức: https://tomb.com/