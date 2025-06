Thông tin TITAN AI (TIAI)

Titan AI is building a decentralized, autonomous AI and robotics infrastructure aimed at creating truly self-operating intelligent agents that will improve efficiency and cut costs for agriculture processes. The project envisions a future where these AI are not only open-source and permissionless but also capable of governing itself through an on-chain DAO. Titan AI combines blockchain, robotics, and AI to deploy self-evolving agents that operate independently across physical and digital environments.

Website chính thức: https://titanchain.ai/