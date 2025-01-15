Giá Thoreum V3 (THOREUM)
Giá Thoreum V3 (THOREUM) theo thời gian thực hôm nay là 11,829.82 USD. Vốn hoá thị trường hiện tại $ 0.00 USD. Giá THOREUM/USD được cập nhật theo thời gian thực.
Hiệu suất thị trường chính của Thoreum V3:
- Khối lượng giao dịch 24 giờ: $ 3.86K USD
- Biến động giá Thoreum V3 trong ngày: +0.55%
- Nguồn cung lưu hành: 0.00 USD
Nhận cập nhật giá THOREUM/USD theo thời gian thực trên MEXC. Luôn cập nhật dữ liệu và phân tích thị trường mới nhất, giúp bạn có thể đưa ra quyết định giao dịch thông minh trong bối cảnh thị trường tiền mã hoá biến động liên tục. MEXC là sàn giao dịch có thể giúp bạn có thông tin về giá THOREUM chính xác.
Trong hôm nay, biến động giá của Thoreum V3/USD là $ +64.79.
Trong 30 ngày qua, biến động giá của Thoreum V3/USD là $ -2,384.4102383260.
Trong 60 ngày qua, biến động giá của Thoreum V3/USD là $ +2,747.3917032780.
Trong 90 ngày qua, biến động giá của Thoreum V3/USD là $ +4,258.478574944952.
|Thời gian
|Biến động (USD)
|Biến động (%)
|Hôm nay
|$ +64.79
|+0.55%
|30 ngày
|$ -2,384.4102383260
|-20.15%
|60 ngày
|$ +2,747.3917032780
|+23.22%
|90 ngày
|$ +4,258.478574944952
|+56.24%
Khám phá phân tích giá mới nhất của Thoreum V3: Thấp & cao trong 24 giờ, ATH và biến động hàng ngày:
+0.20%
+0.55%
-8.62%
Phân tích sâu số liệu thống kê thị trường: Vốn hoá thị trường, khối lượng 24 giờ và nguồn cung:
What Is Thoreum (THOREUM)? Thoreum (THOREUM) is a hyper-deflationary, liquidity mining token that works best on a HODL strategy. The project founders describe it as a SafeMoon 2.0, a BEP-20 token that runs on Binance Smart Chain. Thoreum has five auto rewards ecosystems, and can be exchanged to BNB. Thoreum offers double staking rewards — users can either stake to compound its growth or earn other third party tokens. Staking in Thunder farms and Thunder Alliances farms is also tax-free. Thoreum token owners can earn real static rewards up to 40% by holding the coins in their wallet. This is because while the reflection on each transaction is only 4%, this full amount is distributed only to wallets holding less than 10% of the total supply. Meanwhile, over 90% of the total Thoreum supply is staked in Midgard pools and Thunder farms. \ \ In addition, Thoreum is also hosting a Lamborghini contest, where those who hold onto their coins can stand a chance to win a brand new Lamborghini Huracan. Entries for the contest depend on the total holding value of the THOREUM tokens one has, including the value of Thoreum in one’s wallet, pool and farms. Every $100 USD worth of Thoreum held is equivalent to one lucky draw ticket. Who Are the Founders of Thoreum? The developers of this project are currently anonymous, which is not uncommon for projects like this in the crypto space. Nothing is mentioned in Thoreum’s website or white paper on when the founders plan to dox. However, we might be able to expect them to dox when they move forward to future phases of their roadmap. What Makes Thoreum Unique? Thoreum claims to be the first of its kind to offer fee-free staking using its Thunder Boost mechanism. \ \ Under Thunder Boost, another unique feature of Thoreum is that it gives rewards in third-party coins. Staking THOREUM in one of its earning pools rewards holders with other crypto tokens such as BNB and BUSD, while at the same time earning Thoreum rewards automatically. \ \ The magnitude of Thoreum rewards sets it apart from other coins as well. Thoreum claims to have the highest buyback and burn of all coins at 10% of each transaction, which goes to the “THOR” contract for BNB buyback and burn. This decreases the supply of Thoreum over time, which would supposedly increase the value and benefit holders of the token in the long run. THOREUM is consistently burned at 4-5 million per day, and growing at a rate of about 100 BNB each day. Thoreum also claims to give the biggest real static rewards to holders, where 40% of each transaction fee is auto-give to coin holders. With 90% of the total supply locked in high APR pools, the remaining 10% in the wallet gives holders the equivalent of 40% rewards. Another feature Thoreum possesses is its Thunder Alliance mechanism. This makes it the first reflective token where users can farm in other yield farms and stake their tokens without incurring any fees. This is a result of Thoreum being in alliance with other farms known for their safe, non-rug pull environment. Thoreum also offers a referral system to build up its user base, giving all referees an eternal 3% earnings of its referrals’ earnings. Related Pages Take a deep dive into Thoreum features, tokenomics and price prediction. Find out more about SafeMoon in our deep dive. Learn more about yield farming in our guide here. What is web 3.0? Click here and find out. Visit CoinMarketCap Alexandria to learn everything you need to know about cryptocurrency and more. How Many Thoreum Coins are There in Circulation? Thoreum (THOREUM) has a total supply of 5 billion, where 3 billion have been burned initially. 0.5 billion was the initial supply, and the remaining 1.5 billion will be unlocked through liquidity mining. As of September 2021, there are 282,376,260 coins circulating. The total transaction tax is 12-14%, where 4-6% will be reflected as static rewards, while 8-10% goes to the buyback and burn mechanism. Across all farms and pools, there is a total value locked (TVL) of $20,638,656. How Is the Thoreum Network Secured? Thoreum has been audited three times, including by Certik, with the audits showing zero issues. THOREUM is a BEP-20 token on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). BSC is secured through the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. 21 validators are elected every 24 hours to validate transactions and maintain blockchain security. These validators have to stake a certain amount of BNB coins with Binance to be eligible to do so. Can Thoreum Coin Hit $1? Across the year, Thoreum has hit a low of $0.005732 and a high of $0.03115. To reach $1 would imply an over 32 times price increase from the current average, which is not an impossible target to achieve, especially in the crypto space. However, as with most coins, hitting this target would greatly depend on the project team reaching its objectives and the community backing it. Where Can You Buy Thoreum? Thoreum is listed on PancakeSwap V2. Cryptocurrency newbie? You can read more about how to enter the market and how to buy BTC, THOREUM or any other token in CoinMarketCap education portal — Alexandria.
MEXC là sàn giao dịch tiền mã hoá hàng đầu được tin tưởng bởi hơn 10 triệu người dùng trên toàn thế giới. MEXC nổi tiếng với nhiều lựa chọn token nhất, niêm yết token nhanh nhất và phí giao dịch thấp nhất thị trường. Tham gia MEXC ngay để trải nghiệm thanh khoản hàng đầu và mức phí cạnh tranh nhất thị trường!
Giá tiền mã hoá có rủi ro thị trường cao với nhiều biến động. Bạn nên đầu tư vào các dự án và sản phẩm mà bạn quen thuộc và hiểu về những rủi ro liên quan. Bạn nên xem xét cẩn thận kinh nghiệm đầu tư, tình hình tài chính, mục tiêu đầu tư và mức độ chấp nhận rủi ro của mình. Vui lòng tham khảo ý kiến của cố vấn tài chính độc lập trước khi thực hiện bất kỳ khoản đầu tư nào. Tài liệu này không được xem là tư vấn tài chính. Hiệu suất trong quá khứ không phải là một chỉ số đáng tin cậy về hiệu suất trong tương lai. Giá trị khoản đầu tư của bạn có thể giảm cũng như tăng và bạn có thể không lấy lại được số tiền đã đầu tư. Bạn hoàn toàn chịu trách nhiệm về các quyết định đầu tư của mình. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm cho bất kỳ tổn thất nào mà bạn có thể phải gánh chịu. Để biết thêm thông tin, vui lòng tham khảo "Điều khoản sử dụng" và "Tuyên bố rủi ro" của chúng tôi. Dữ liệu liên quan đến loại tiền mã hoá được trình bày trên đây (Chẳng hạn như giá thực tế hiện tại) được dựa trên các nguồn của bên thứ ba. Tài liệu được cung cấp cho bạn là tài liệu “nguyên bản” và chỉ nhằm mục đích cung cấp thông tin mà không có bất kỳ hình thức đại diện hay bảo đảm nào. Các liên kết trang web của bên thứ ba cũng không thuộc quyền kiểm soát của MEXC. MEXC không chịu trách nhiệm về độ tin cậy và chính xác của các trang web và nội dung từ các bên này.
|1 THOREUM/AUD
A$19,046.0102
|1 THOREUM/GBP
￡9,582.1542
|1 THOREUM/EUR
€11,474.9254
|1 THOREUM/USD
$11,829.82
|1 THOREUM/MYR
RM53,234.19
|1 THOREUM/TRY
₺419,722.0136
|1 THOREUM/JPY
¥1,858,464.722
|1 THOREUM/RUB
₽1,218,708.0564
|1 THOREUM/INR
₹1,022,096.448
|1 THOREUM/IDR
Rp193,931,444.3808
|1 THOREUM/PHP
₱693,700.6448
|1 THOREUM/EGP
￡E.596,932.7172
|1 THOREUM/BRL
R$71,925.3056
|1 THOREUM/CAD
C$16,916.6426
|1 THOREUM/BDT
৳1,430,935.0272
|1 THOREUM/NGN
₦18,397,736.064
|1 THOREUM/UAH
₴497,798.8256
|1 THOREUM/VES
Bs626,980.46
|1 THOREUM/PKR
Rs3,296,024.4484
|1 THOREUM/KZT
₸6,245,908.3636
|1 THOREUM/THB
฿411,086.245
|1 THOREUM/TWD
NT$390,384.06
|1 THOREUM/CHF
Fr10,765.1362
|1 THOREUM/HKD
HK$92,035.9996
|1 THOREUM/MAD
.د.م118,416.4982