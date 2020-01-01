Tokenomics của The Loonies (LOON)
Thông tin The Loonies (LOON)
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem.
Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors.
The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support.
As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution.
The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
Tokenomics & phân tích giá The Loonies (LOON)
Khám phá tokenomics chính và dữ liệu giá The Loonies (LOON), bao gồm vốn hóa thị trường, chi tiết nguồn cung, FDV và lịch sử giá. Tìm hiểu giá trị hiện tại và vị thế thị trường của token chỉ trong nháy mắt.
Tokenomics của The Loonies (LOON): Giải thích chỉ số chính và các ứng dụng
Hiểu rõ tokenomics của The Loonies (LOON) là điều cần thiết để phân tích giá trị dài hạn, tính bền vững và tiềm năng của token.
Chỉ số chính và phương thức tính toán:
Tổng cung:
Số lượng token LOON tối đa đã hoặc sẽ được tạo.
Nguồn cung lưu hành:
Số lượng token hiện có trên thị trường và do người dùng nắm giữ.
Nguồn cung tối đa:
Giới hạn tối đa về tổng số lượng token LOON có thể tồn tại.
FDV (Giá trị pha loãng hoàn toàn):
Được tính bằng giá hiện tại x nguồn cung tối đa, đưa ra dự báo về tổng vốn hóa thị trường nếu tất cả token đều được lưu hành.
Tỷ lệ lạm phát:
Phản ánh tốc độ ra mắt token mới, ảnh hưởng đến mức độ khan hiếm và xu hướng giá dài hạn.
Tại sao những chỉ số này quan trọng đối với nhà giao dịch?
Nguồn cung lưu hành cao = Thanh khoản lớn hơn.
Nguồn cung tối đa giới hạn + Lạm phát thấp = Tiềm năng tăng giá dài hạn.
Phân bổ token minh bạch = Tăng niềm tin vào dự án và giảm rủi ro kiểm soát tập trung.
FDV cao với vốn hóa thị trường hiện tại thấp = Có tín hiệu bị định giá quá cao.
Bây giờ bạn đã hiểu về tokenomics của LOON, hãy khám phá giá token LOON theo thời gian thực!
