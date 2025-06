Thông tin The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB)

CORGIB is not just a Meme coin, but also an NFT Marketplace where users can create NFT memes and trade on the Marketplace.

CORGIB is a community product of PolkaBridge, aims to give fairlaunch and to bring value to PBR investors.

Website chính thức: https://corgib.polkabridge.org/