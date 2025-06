Thông tin TeleSwap (TSWAP)

TeleSwap is a Telegram mini app Cross-Chain Swap Exchange built on The Open Network. The exchange is backed up by TON blockchain and Ston.fi. What makes it outstanding is that exchange doesn't ask for wallet connect or previous sign up. Our main goal is to create a space without borders and show the crypto space what a true decentralisation means. Aswell we are partnering with all project with huge potential and offering them a help by providing our bridging service and crafting unique API and widgets.

Website chính thức: https://teleswap.io/